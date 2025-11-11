Diddy’s Prison Intake Photo Leaks from FCI Fort Dix

Diddy’s intake photo from FCI Fort Dix has surfaced online. The image appears in a new CBS News report from editor Cara Tabachnick, detailing the music mogul’s life behind bars since being transferred to the federal correctional facility in New Jersey late last month.

The photo marks the first official image of Sean “Diddy” Combs since his move to Fort Dix, where he is serving time for federal sex crime convictions. The CBS piece explores his daily routine, the prison environment, and his reported demeanor as he adjusts to life in the facility.

Diddy’s intake photo from FCI Fort Dix has been leaked. pic.twitter.com/f7fqzROPfI — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) November 11, 2025

Diddy’s team wants the public to know he was not caught drinking prison-style liquor at Fort Dix. Last week, TMZ reported Diddy brewed and drank a fermented version of alcohol commonly made with fruit and soda, and named “hooch.”

Diddy’s team hit social media to dispel the report: “The rumors claiming Mr. Combs was caught with alcohol are completely false. His only focus is becoming the best version of himself and returning to his family.”

The music mogul was allegedly caught with homemade alcohol inside the facility, raising questions about his progress and his chances of earning a reduced sentence through rehabilitation programs.

Reports claim the alcohol was a makeshift mix of Fanta, sugar, and apples that had been fermenting for about two weeks. Although inmates who violate rules are often relocated to different housing units, officials reportedly chose to let Diddy remain where he is, suggesting he was given another chance rather than immediate disciplinary transfer.

Fort Dix is known for offering programs that support sobriety and help inmates shorten their time if they maintain good behavior. Diddy specifically asked to be placed there in order to join the Residential Drug Abuse Program, which can shave up to a year off a sentence for those who stay committed. This incident, however, may put that opportunity at risk.

Alcohol has been a recurring theme in Diddy’s public statements about his legal situation. Before his sentencing in October, he told the court that he was sober for the first time in twenty five years. In a letter to the judge, he wrote, “The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill you. I choose to live.”

