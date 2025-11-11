Hip-Hop Legend Dupre “DoItAll” Kelly & Khairi Williams Inspire the Next Generation With Empowering Children’s Book “You Can Do It All”

Award-winning artist, community leader, and founding member of the iconic hip-hop group Lords of the Underground, Dupre “DoItAll” Kelly, has teamed up with multimedia producer and brand partnerships manager Khairi Williams for their debut children’s book, You Can Do It All.

Beautifully illustrated by Andrew Thompson, the book tells the story of a young boy who learns that no dream is too big and no goal is out of reach. Inspired by their own journeys—Kelly’s path from hip-hop success to public service and Williams’ commitment as both an educator and father of three—the authors deliver a powerful message centered on resilience, perseverance, and self-belief.

“We want children to understand that with hard work, focus, and determination, they truly can do it all,” said Kelly and Williams in a joint statement. “This book is about planting seeds of confidence and possibility early on.”

With You Can Do It All, Kelly and Williams bridge the worlds of hip-hop, education, and empowerment, showing the next generation that greatness starts with believing in yourself.