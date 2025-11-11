Method Man Joins NFL as Celebrity Photographer at Jets vs. Browns Game

The National Football League welcomed GRAMMY-winning artist and hip-hop legend Method Man to MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, as the latest guest in its NFL Celebrity Photographer Series during the New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns matchup.

Serving as an official NFL photographer, Method Man hit the sidelines to capture the game’s behind-the-scenes energy and raw emotion from a creative’s perspective. The Jets secured a 27–20 home victory, and Method Man’s photos offer fans an exclusive look at the intensity and culture of game day.

The NFL Celebrity Photographer Series continues to bridge sports and entertainment, giving artists, athletes, and creators an inside look at life on the field. Each celebrity photographer partners with the League’s Live Content Correspondents (LCC) team to learn and document the NFL experience authentically.

Previous guest photographers have included NBA superstar Kevin Durant and NFL icon Marshawn Lynch, adding to the growing list of cultural figures capturing the sport through their own unique lenses.