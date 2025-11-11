NBA YoungBoy’s Viral “Death Stare” At Fan Has Socials Cracking Up

NBA YoungBoy had fans in stitches after a clip from his “MASA” tour stop in San Diego began making the rounds online. In the video, captured by TikTok user @originalmainey, the rapper was performing his track “Death Enclaimed” when one fan decided to match his energy, albeit a little too loudly.

As the fan belted out every lyric straight toward the stage, YoungBoy shot them a sharp, unamused look mid-performance. The brief moment instantly became internet gold, with @originalmainey joking that it felt like the rapper was staring straight into their soul.

The clip spread quickly across socials, with fans flooding comment sections to poke fun at YoungBoy’s expression. Some joked that he looked ready to stop the show, while others said the stare was peak YoungBoy energy with calm one second, deadly serious the next.

“I know that look,” one fan wrote, while another added, “He wasn’t mad, he was calculating your life choices.” Many admitted they replayed the clip just to laugh at how instantly his face went from focused to fed up.

The viral moment came just as YoungBoy and his wife, Jazlyn Mychelle, celebrated a much happier milestone: the gender reveal of their third child together, a baby girl.

Between fatherhood, touring, and internet moments like this, NBA YoungBoy continues to prove that even when he’s not trying, he can take over the timeline and one facial expression at a time.