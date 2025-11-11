New Medical Tests Reportedly Reveal Wendy Williams Is Not Suffering From Dementia

Wendy Williams’ ongoing health and legal battle may be taking a major turn. According to new reports, recent neurological evaluations suggest that the television icon does not have frontotemporal dementia, the diagnosis that has kept her under a court-ordered guardianship for more than a year.

Sources told our good friends at TMZ that a leading neurologist in New York City conducted a fresh round of tests and found no indication of dementia. Following these results, Williams’ legal team is preparing to file new paperwork within the next two weeks to formally request the end of her guardianship. If approved, her attorney Joe Tacopina reportedly intends to seek a jury trial to help restore her independence.

This latest medical assessment stands in sharp contrast to earlier conclusions from specialists appointed by her guardian, Sabrina E. Morrissey. Those doctors previously claimed that brain scans and other tests supported a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, which affects behavior, personality, and language.

Williams has been vocal about her frustration with the restrictions placed on her life. In a March interview with NewsNation, she said, “I don’t have the freedom to do virtually anything. I’m ready to leave. I want my independence back. I want out of this guardianship. It’s suffocating. It’s very lonely.”

Her ex-husband Kevin Hunter has also been part of the legal saga. He previously filed a $250 million lawsuit attempting to take control of the guardianship, arguing that the arrangement had “become a weapon, not a shield.” A judge dismissed his claim in October after Williams stated she had no knowledge of the filing.

With these new medical findings, Williams’ team appears ready to challenge the court’s previous decision and push for her full autonomy. For the first time in years, the former talk show host may finally be closer to reclaiming control over her own life and future.