Nigo Reimagines the Air Force 3 with Kintsugi-Inspired Design

Japanese fashion icon Nigo is bringing a new level of artistry to Nike’s Air Force line with the Air Force 3 Low x Nigo, debuting November 15. Drawing inspiration from kintsugi—the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with lacquer and precious metals—Nigo translates the philosophy of beauty in imperfection into sneaker form.
Textured leather evokes the tactile quality of ceramics, while the debossed gold split along the upper references the lacquered fissures characteristic of kintsugi. Asymmetrical color blocking and a split-colored midsole reinforce the theme of repaired breakage, giving the Air Force 3 a sculptural, artful presence unlike any previous model.
The exclusive release will be available first on Humanmade.jp and at Dover Street Market, followed by a global launch on November 20 through SNKRS and select Nike partner retailers. The sneaker retails for $160.
This collaboration marks another milestone in Nigo’s long-standing relationship with Nike, blending cultural craftsmanship with modern streetwear sensibilities. Fans and collectors alike can expect the Air Force 3 Low x Nigo to be a standout addition to any sneaker rotation, merging heritage, artistry, and innovation in a single iconic silhouette.