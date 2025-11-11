Omarion Opens Up About B2K Reunion, Feeling Disrespected By Mario

Omarion recently sat down with SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning to discuss the long-awaited B2K reunion, the upcoming Boys for Life tour, his stance on collaborating with Mario, and his plans for new music. Hosted by Sway Calloway alongside Heather B and Tracy G on Shade 45, the interview offered fans a transparent look at Omarion’s mindset as he continues his evolution in the game.

When asked about the B2K reunion, Omarion reflected on the group’s breakup and their renewed purpose as a collective.

“I always make the reference that it’s kind of like breaking up with a girl and not telling her why,” he said. “B2K kind of had that type of thing. When we separated, it wasn’t planned or overly discussed—it just kind of happened. I think we’ve all always felt like we wanted to be in control of that narrative, and we’re essentially telling our story of the boys for life. We’re now the authors of our script and showing the world that no matter what we go through, we’re still choosing to be there for the fans like they’ve been there for us.”

When asked by Sway whether he’d be open to working with Mario again, Omarion didn’t hesitate to set the record straight.

“I’m not sure. I don’t think so,” he said. “For me, it’s all about respect. You can have your opinion, but the moment I feel like there’s no respect there, I’m cool. I’d rather step back. I don’t think it’s respect there, especially for somebody like me that’s been doing it before him.”

With the Boys for Life tour on the horizon and fans eager to see B2K back together on stage, Omarion’s comments make it clear—his focus is on legacy, loyalty, and standing firm on respect.