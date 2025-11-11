Salvatore Mundi: “Tell Me”

A Global Artist Stepping Into His Prime

Salvatore Mundi enters a new chapter in his artistic journey with “Tell Me,” a release that reflects ten years of development, international experience, and a creative vision shaped by culture, travel, and relentless ambition.

In 2024, Mundi performed across major UK cities, including London and Birmingham, bringing his dynamic sound to new audiences. By early 2025, he continued gaining traction through two releases premiered on the YouTube channel “Raps and Hustles,” titled “In The Way” and “Tudor Road Freestyle.” These early placements helped expand his visibility and solidify his momentum going into the year.

A Florence Homecoming: “Don’t Waste My Time”

On October 13, Mundi released the music video for “Don’t Waste My Time” on YouTube, returning to the city that shaped his worldview and artistic identity. The video was filmed in Florence, Italy, where Mundi studied in Fall 2015 and earned a Global Leadership Certificate from Florence University of the Arts. During this period, he traveled throughout Europe, explored global paradoxes, and volunteered with both Social Services and UNICEF, assisting with fundraising initiatives.

The video takes place in Piazza della Signoria, one of Florence’s most iconic public squares. A historic meeting point for locals and tourists, the piazza is essentially an open-air museum and a testament to the political, artistic, and cultural power of the city across centuries. It once served as a symbolic stage for the Medici family, the banking dynasty that transformed Florence into a world center of art and influence.

In the video, Mundi performs and dances in the same square he once called home. He has explained that Florence’s culture and community made him feel seen, shaping the romantic undertones that define his musical style today. For Mundi, the video is not just a visual backdrop. It is a full-circle moment.

Growing Digital Footprint and Visual Success

Mundi continues to build consistency across platforms with notable milestones:

• “No Pressure” secured an 8-week rotation on YO! MTV.

• “Closer,” released August 11th, 2025, surpassed 150,000 views within two months.

These achievements reflect steady audience growth and a strengthening connection between Mundi’s artistry and visual storytelling.

From Florentine Leather to Entrepreneurship

Mundi’s connection to Florence extends beyond music. During his 2015 study abroad experience, he developed a strong passion for Italian leather craftsmanship. Florence is widely known as the leather capital of Italy, and within weeks of living there, Mundi immersed himself in the craft. A decade later, this early fascination has evolved into the foundation of his own upcoming leather company.

Building Artists, Building Systems: Revo Entertainment

Beyond his solo career, Mundi has dedicated ten years to artist development. In 2014, while still a college freshman, he founded Paradice Records and signed his first artist, SHACAR. At the time, SHACAR worked as an intern at 97.1 and had recently left Pace University due to financial hardship. Under Mundi’s guidance, SHACAR secured a feature on Kingdom’s 2017 album “Tears XL” alongside SZA, SYD, and Najee Daniels. That same year, he appeared on Spike Lee’s set for the Netflix series “She’s Gotta Have It” and landed a commercial appearance with Barack Obama.

In 2018, Mundi co-founded Revo Entertainment with award-winning software engineer Harrison Bleiweiss. The two were high school friends who later became roommates at Muhlenberg College, where Mundi studied Psychology and English before earning his Master of Arts in Music Business at NYU.

Revo Entertainment functions as an accelerator and development company focused on emerging artists. Its A&R division specializes in production, branding, image development, touring, merchandising, and deal shopping. By integrating these traditional development tools with custom software engineered by Bleiweiss, Revo aims to bring visibility and infrastructure to new talent across the global music marketplace.

“Tell Me” Signals the Next Era

As Salvatore Mundi steps forward with “Tell Me,” he does so from a foundation built on international experience, academic discipline, artistic growth, and a decade of developing others. His story is one of evolution and intention.

“Tell Me” is more than a release. It is a marker of where Mundi has been and where he is heading next.