Summer Walker Reveals Star-Studded Collaborators for New Album ‘Finally Over It’

Grammy-nominated R&B powerhouse Summer Walker has officially unveiled the list of collaborators featured on her highly anticipated third studio album, Finally Over It, arriving this Friday, November 14.

In a creative partnership with Spotify, LVRN, and Interscope, Summer revealed the tracklist’s collaborators through a two-part content series that mirrors the album’s central wedding theme. The visual, shared today, features Pour Minds podcast hosts Drea Nicole and Lex P inside a kitchen designed to resemble Summer’s wedding reception. As the duo chat about the “guests” at her ceremony, fans get a first glimpse of the artists, writers, and producers joining her on the project.

The campaign’s “Please Find Your Seat” image introduces a wedding-style seating chart that cleverly highlights the creative contributors behind the album. Each “seat” represents a collaborator, symbolizing the union of sounds, emotions, and experiences that complete the final chapter of Summer’s Over It trilogy.

Finally Over It promises to blend vulnerability, growth, and self-assurance, cementing Summer Walker’s legacy as one of modern R&B’s most authentic voices.