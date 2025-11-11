SZA and Jon & Vinny’s Join Forces To Feed LA Families Impacted By SNAP Pause

SZA is stepping up for her community, teaming up with Los Angeles restaurant Jon & Vinny’s to help families struggling from the recent suspension of SNAP benefits caused by the government shutdown.

The Grammy-winning artist announced the initiative on the Gram, sharing that the restaurant will provide 100 free meals a day to residents whose SNAP benefits were only partially distributed. Through her foundation, NOT charity, SZA is helping fund and coordinate the effort, which will deliver a total of 1,400 free meals, 100 dinners for two per day, over the course of a week.

“No fun if the homies can’t have none,” she wrote, quoting her post that unveiled the partnership. The meals will be available for pickup at Jon & Vinny’s Slauson location between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. from November 11 through November 17. Families can receive up to four meals by emailing notcharity@jonandvinnys.com, where staff will schedule individual pickup times.

The gesture comes at a time when many are feeling the ripple effects of the benefit freeze, and SZA’s act of compassion adds to a growing list of celebrities taking action to support those in need. Tyler Perry recently donated nearly $1.4 million to aid families affected by the same crisis, telling People that “compassion is not political, it’s humanity, and we seem to be missing both right now.”

Perry, who has openly shared his past struggles with hunger and homelessness, said the issue hits close to home. A source close to the filmmaker echoed that sentiment, noting, “Tyler knows firsthand what it feels like to be hungry and homeless. Though he has achieved so much, those feelings never leave you.”

Through efforts like these, both SZA and Perry are showing that even in uncertain times, community care and shared empathy remain powerful tools for change.