Travis Scott Vows His Grammy Drought Will End: “This Will Change for Me One Day”

Travis Scott is one of the rappers who has never won a Grammy award. Despite 10 nominations and performing at the ceremony, Scott has always left empty-handed. Hitting X, Scott revealed he will change it.

“This will change for me one day,” Scott wrote on the social media application. “Jus wait.”

Jus wait. — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) November 8, 2025

Meanwhile, Travis Scott has set a new milestone in live music, wrapping two historic CIRCUS MAXIMUS shows at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Drawing over 125,000 fans across both nights, the events became the largest rap concerts ever held in India and the biggest single-artist shows in Delhi’s history.

Promoted by Live Nation and BookMyShow, the back-to-back performances marked a landmark moment for Indian live entertainment, blending Scott’s signature energy with stunning visuals and immersive production. The show further cemented his reputation as one of the most electrifying performers in the world.

Scott is currently on the 2025 international leg of his CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR, he will return to India on November 19 for a third performance at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse, expected to draw another massive crowd.

Launched in October 2023, the CIRCUS MAXIMUS WORLD TOUR has spanned 76 sold-out shows across North America, Europe, the UK, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand, grossing $209.3 million and selling 1.7 million tickets worldwide.

CIRCUS MAXIMUS 2025 TOUR DATES:

Sat Nov 15 – Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Park

Wed Nov 19 – Mumbai, India – Mahalaxmi Racecourse

*Non-Live Nation Date