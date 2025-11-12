A$AP Relli Drops Assault Lawsuit Against A$AP Rocky, Says He’s “Ready to Move On”

ASAP Relli is calling it quits on his assault lawsuit against ASAP Rocky. Relli withdrew the suit, which focused on Rocky allegedly shooting him, and is opting to “rebuilding his life.”

“At this point, he’s ready to simply move on from the shooting,” Relli’s lawyer, Aaron Morris, told Billboard. “The ordeal has been a nightmare for him, and the statements calling him a ‘liar’ and worse effectively eliminated his chances of a career in the industry.”

Just last month, A$AP Relli hired new attorneys as the cases headed toward trial. The dispute stems from a 2022 incident in Los Angeles, where Relli claims Rocky allegedly fired a gun at him during an argument. The trial was set to begin on January 12, 2026, marking another high-stakes courtroom chapter in their long-running feud.

Earlier this year, Rocky was acquitted on two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, a verdict that cleared him of potential prison time. The Harlem-born rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, expressed relief in court after being found not guilty, thanking the judge and jury for “saving my life.”

Before the case was dropped, Rocky’s lawyer, Wogai Mohmand, confirmed that Relli’s side had not made any settlement offers, and the court had since urged both parties to attempt mediation before the end of the year. Judge William F. Fahey, presiding over the case, advised both camps to hold private discussions by December 10 to explore a possible resolution before the trial was set to begin.