Brazilian Prosecutors Warn Ye Will Be Arrested If Concert Touches Nazism

Ye is under intense scrutiny in Brazil as São Paulo prosecutors have ordered police to arrest him if he makes any statements or performs any material that could be interpreted as supporting Nazism during his upcoming show. According to officials, if Ye performs certain songs or offers any form of praise or apology for Nazi ideology, he and members of his team are to be detained immediately.

The order also applies to the event’s producers, Guilherme Cavalcante and Jean Fabricio Ramos, known as Faublous Fabz. Authorities state that both men could face legal consequences if they fail to prevent restricted content from being presented onstage. The directive stems from a formal complaint submitted by São Paulo councilwoman Cris Monteiro to the 2nd Public Prosecutor’s Office for Human Rights, urging the government to block Ye from performing his song “Heil Hitler” or displaying Nazi symbols in any form.

To enforce the restrictions, prosecutors have authorized Cyber GAECO, a specialized police unit focused on organized crime and digital investigations, to monitor the concert in real time. Their surveillance will extend to Ye’s activity on socials while he is in Brazil.

Brazilian law carries harsh penalties for promoting hate speech, racial discrimination, or Nazi ideology. Violations can result in arrest, prosecution, and substantial legal consequences. The prosecutor’s warning has created significant uncertainty ahead of the scheduled performance, with authorities preparing for immediate enforcement if necessary.

As São Paulo prepares for Ye’s arrival, the spotlight now shifts to whether the rapper will proceed within the legal boundaries set for the event or risk being taken into custody during the show.