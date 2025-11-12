California Appeals Court Upholds Tory Lanez’s Conviction and 10-Year Sentence

Tory Lanez’s attempt to overturn his conviction has been denied. The California Court of Appeal has upheld both his guilty verdict and 10-year prison sentence in connection with the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Legal reporter Meghann Cuniff confirmed the court’s decision, which marks another major legal setback for the rapper, who has spent months trying to appeal the outcome of his high-profile trial.

In case you missed it, earlier this year, Megan Thee Stallion’s attorney, Alex Spiro, released a 31-page response addressing Lanez’s appeal and defending the integrity of the jury’s verdict. Spiro stated that the conviction was backed by “overwhelming evidence,” including Lanez’s own admissions.

“Despite Mr. Lanez being convicted at trial by overwhelming evidence, he and his team, flanked by any ignorant person they can find, have pushed whatever misleading narrative they can,” Spiro told Rolling Stone. He added that repeated attempts to distort the facts have failed under legal review. “All that is left is the simple truth: he was convicted by overwhelming evidence. Those who seek to traumatize the victim of the crime should be called out as foolish bullies.”

During the trial, prosecutors presented multiple forms of evidence, including Ring camera footage and DNA testing that indicated a 90 percent likelihood the shooter was male. The jury ultimately found Lanez guilty on all counts related to the incident, which left Megan Thee Stallion injured.

In a separate but related case, a judge recently denied Lanez’s request to avoid testifying in a civil lawsuit filed by Megan against gossip blogger Milagro Gramz, whose real name is Milagro Cooper. Megan claims that Cooper spread false information about the shooting and the trial, allegedly with financial support from Lanez.

With this latest ruling, Tory Lanez’s legal avenues are quickly narrowing, cementing his 10-year sentence and closing another chapter in one of hip hop’s most publicized court cases.