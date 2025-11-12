‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 7’ Teams Up with Yeat for Cinematic Multiplayer Video

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is turning up the hype ahead of its Nov. 14 launch with a new collaboration featuring rapper Yeat. The cinematic multiplayer video pairs Yeat’s latest track, “PUT IT ONG” from his album DANGEROUS SUMMER, with high-octane gameplay from the Black Ops 7 Multiplayer Beta.

Produced and edited by renowned creator Kaiser, the video features gameplay captured by community stars Shotzzy, DiazBiffle, and EmZ. The seamless fusion of Yeat’s energetic sound and the intense in-game action delivers a cinematic experience that reflects the thrill of Call of Duty’s multiplayer community. Fans can expect more exclusive content leading up to the official launch of Black Ops 7, further elevating the game’s cultural impact.