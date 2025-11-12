French Montana Hosts Intimate New York Birthday Dinner Marking Max B’s First Night Home

Max B, French Montana and Sheikha Mahra (Princess of Dubai). Photo Credit: Sean Zanni

French Montana celebrated his birthday with a deeply personal and meaningful gathering in New York City, marking not only another year of life but also the long-awaited return of his close friend and collaborator, Max B.

On November 9, the multi-platinum rapper hosted an intimate private dinner at AYA Nightclub, surrounded by family and a select group of friends. The evening carried special weight as Max B, freshly released from prison less than 24 hours prior, joined the celebration, their first reunion in freedom after 16 years.

“CAN’T MAKE THIS UP! MY BROTHER REALLY CAME HOME ON MY BDAY!” French wrote on Instagram, capturing the emotion of the night.

Guests included French’s fiancée, Sheikha Mahra, Princess of Dubai, and UK rap star Central Cee. The dinner featured a curated menu and premium cocktails, complemented by Monster Energy’s partnership, which added a refined yet vibrant touch to the celebration.

Central Cee, Max B and French Montana

Photo Credit: Sean Zanni Max B and French Montana share a heartfelt

moment. Photo Credit: Sean Zanni

The atmosphere was filled with laughter, gratitude, and reflection as guests toasted to new beginnings, celebrating French Montana’s journey from the Bronx to global success and Max B’s long-awaited homecoming.

For French, the night was more than a birthday. It was a reunion of brotherhood, resilience, and legacy, a reminder that the greatest moments are those shared with the people who helped shape your story.