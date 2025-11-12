Ja Rule Explains Why He Believes His Pen Game Crushes 50 Cent’s

This is a take from Ja Rule that may have some legs, at least he thinks so. The Murder Inc icon revisited his long history with 50 Cent during a recent sit down on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, offering one of his most measured takes yet on their decades long feud. Instead of leaning into old bitterness, the Queens rapper spoke with a tone of calm reflection, focusing on legacy, artistry, and maturity.

Ja made it clear that competition has always been part of hip hop’s foundation, but he believes fans often take that competition too far. “Fans feel like they have to pick a side,” he said. “But you really don’t. You can appreciate what both artists brought to the game.” His comments pointed to a desire for healthier dialogue around rivalries, where appreciation for the culture outweighs division.

When the conversation shifted toward skills, Ja did not shy away from confidence in his own catalog. “I feel like I was the better rapper and made the better records,” he said, framing the statement not as an attack but as pride in his work and contribution to the era that shaped him. The tone was grounded in growth rather than hostility.

Even with the more reflective approach, Ja ruled out the idea of a reconciliation or collaboration with 50. He reminded listeners that there was never a friendship to return to. “We’ve never done a record together. We’ve never been friends, so I don’t know why people want to see that,” he said.

For Ja Rule, the past remains the past. The focus now is on what the music meant, what it still means, and how the culture can move forward without forcing fans to choose sides in a rivalry that ended long ago for him.