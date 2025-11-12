Lil Durk Trial: Prosecutors Claim Threats Made Toward Judge, Witnesses

This is serious. Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles say tensions surrounding Lil Durk’s criminal case have reached a dangerous level. In an eight page court filing, the government accused the rapper of showing what they called “contempt for the judicial process,” citing a series of alleged threats tied to his OTF collective. The filing claims that individuals connected to Durk’s circle targeted witnesses and even issued threats aimed at the judge and prosecutor overseeing the case.

What’s interesting, because of these reports, prosecutors are asking the court to seat an anonymous jury. They argue that shielding jurors’ identities is essential to protect them from harassment and to preserve the integrity of the trial. According to the filing, “Preventing the leaking of jurors personal identifying information is a paramount concern in a case where supporters have already made threats.”

Durk’s attorney, Drew Findling, pushed back hard against the proposal. He called the request excessive and warned that hiding jurors’ names at the start of the trial risks biasing them against his client before any evidence is heard. “Every defendant deserves a fair and open process,” he said, stressing that anonymity should only be used in rare and extraordinary situations. Findling maintains that Durk is entitled to the presumption of innocence and that transparency is crucial for a fair proceeding.

If you are not up to date, the case centers on allegations that Lil Durk orchestrated a plan to retaliate against rapper Quando Rondo after the death of King Von in 2020. Prosecutors claim Durk coordinated travel for associates from Chicago to Los Angeles with the intent of targeting Rondo in 2022. The shooting left Rondo injured and resulted in the death of his cousin, Saviay’a Lul Pab Robinson. Prosecutors say this was an act of revenge tied to the earlier conflict. Durk’s legal team argues the accusations are built on speculation and lack credible evidence.

As both sides prepare for trial, the courtroom battle is growing more intense, with prosecutors pressing for heightened security and the defense insisting on transparency to protect Durk’s right to a fair hearing.