Michael Jackson Makes History as “Thriller” Returns to Billboard Hot 100 Top 10

Michael Jackson continues to make history more than a decade after his passing. This week, the late King of Pop’s “Thriller” vaulted from No. 32 to No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, setting a new record as the first artist to score top 10 hits in six different decades.

The milestone spans from the 1970s through the 2020s, surpassing Andy Williams’ five-decade record. Jackson first reached the top 10 as a solo artist with “Got To Be There” in 1971, and now boasts 30 top 10 singles overall, including 13 No. 1 hits.

“Thriller,” originally released in 1982, has seen a resurgence thanks to Halloween playlists, viral social media moments, and ongoing cultural relevance. The hit also becomes Jackson’s longest-charting single on the Hot 100, spending 26 weeks on the chart and edging past “Billie Jean” and “Beat It,” which each lasted 25 weeks.

Even 40 years later, “Thriller” remains a timeless classic that continues to define pop excellence.