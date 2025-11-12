Netflix Sequel To ‘A Different World’ Centers On Dwayne and Whitley’s Daughter

Netflix is officially bringing A Different World back to television with a brand new sequel series that expands the legacy of the beloved 90s classic. As reported by Deadline, the streamer has given a full series order to the updated comedy, which will follow Deborah Wayne, the youngest daughter of Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert, as she begins her own journey at Hillman College.

Maleah Joi Moon will star as Deborah, joined by Alijah Kai Haggins as Rashida, Cornell Young as Shaquille, Kennedi Reece as Hazel, Jordan Aaron Hall as Amir, and Chibuikem Uche as Kojo.

Debbie Allen, who helped shape the original series as both producer and director, is returning to guide the new chapter. Award winning filmmaker Gina Prince Bythewood will executive produce, with Felicia Pride serving as showrunner and executive producer.

“I am so proud of the work we’re doing to reimagine A Different World for beloved fans and new generations alike,” Pride shared as the series was announced.

According to the official description, the show follows Deborah as she steps onto her parents historic HBCU campus for her freshman year. While navigating the shadow of her famous family, she works to create her own identity, embrace new friendships, and build a legacy that is entirely her own.

Debbie Allen celebrated the revival, telling Tudum, “There couldn’t be a better time than now to reboot A Different World. Our show changed lives, tripled enrollment at historically Black colleges, and gave Young Black America a powerful voice. The incredible new talent we have discovered, paired with the audience favorite OGs, makes this return a true must see on Netflix.”

With a fresh cast, iconic creative leadership, and the cultural spirit of Hillman College, Netflix’s reboot is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated new shows on the way.