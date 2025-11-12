Salt-N-Pepa Make History as First Female Hip-Hop Group Inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Grammy Award-winning hip-hop legends Salt-N-Pepa have officially made history as the first female rap group to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Formed in 1985, the groundbreaking trio — Cheryl “Salt” James, Sandra “Pepa” Denton, and DJ Spinderella (Deidra Roper) — rose to fame as one of the first all-female rap acts to achieve mainstream success. Their unapologetic lyrics, bold style, and feminist message helped redefine hip-hop and opened doors for generations of women in music.

Hollywood came together to celebrate Salt-N-Pepa’s historic induction, with a star-studded after-party featuring Kid ‘N Play, Maxwell, Missy Elliott, LL Cool J, Omar Gooding, Tyrese Gibson, Lisa Raye McCoy, Rich the Kid, Kevin McCall, Porscha Coleman, Jason Lee, and Mona Scott-Young among those in attendance.

The night was filled with love, celebration, and tributes recognizing the trio’s cultural impact. During her speech, Missy Elliott praised Salt-N-Pepa as foundational figures in hip-hop, saying, “These three women are the bricklayers to the foundation that holds hip-hop together. They gave us their shoulders to stand on. Y’all are the greatest teachers in hip-hop. You taught us that life is about expression — you only live once, and you’re not coming back.”

The celebration continued into the night, with fans and artists alike sharing memories, laughter, and moments of unity. It was a fitting tribute to a group whose influence continues to ripple across decades of music and culture.

Salt-N-Pepa’s induction not only marks a milestone for women in hip-hop but also cements their legacy as cultural icons who reshaped the sound, style, and spirit of an entire generation.