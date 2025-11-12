SOURCE SPORTS: How Has Angels’ Anthony Rendon Remained The Highest-Paid Third Baseman in MLB?

Despite an extended battle with injuries over the past five seasons, Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon remains the highest-paid player at his position heading into the 2026 MLB season. The 35-year-old veteran, who signed a seven-year, $245 million deal with the Angels back in December 2019, has played just 205 of a possible 810 games since the start of the 2020 season—missing a staggering 605 contests due to a variety of ailments, including wrist, hip, and hamstring issues.

In the limited time he’s been active, Rendon’s production has dipped significantly from his peak years in Washington. Since joining the Angels, he’s slashed .249/.340/.326 with a .666 OPS—well below the .937 OPS he posted during his 2019 MVP-caliber season with the Nationals, when he hit .319 with 34 homers, 126 RBI, and 174 hits. Over the past five seasons in Anaheim, Rendon has managed just 23 home runs and 111 RBI, averaging fewer than 50 games played per year.

Still, Rendon’s salary sits at $38.6 million for 2026, the second-highest among all MLB infielders behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s $40.2 million. Guerrero’s production, however, continues to justify his payday—the Blue Jays’ All-Star appeared in 156 games in 2025, posting a .292 average, 32 home runs, and an .848 OPS while helping Toronto reach the World Series.

Meanwhile, other elite infielders like Houston’s Jose Altuve and the Mets’ Francisco Lindor each earned more than $30 million last season but remained highly productive. Altuve slashed .278/.345/.467 (.812 OPS) with 24 homers in 151 games, while Lindor delivered a .262 average with 28 homers, 94 RBI, and an .782 OPS across 154 games. Neither missed more than eight games in 2025—underscoring Rendon’s contrast as one of baseball’s most expensive inactive players.

The Angels, who finished last in the AL West with a 72–90 record, are once again staring at an uncertain future. Following the departures of managers Ron Washington and Ray Montgomery, the organization appears headed toward another rebuild. However, with Rendon’s massive contract still on the books, a large portion of their payroll remains tied up in a player who’s barely taken the field.

As front offices across the league prepare to spend on free agents and invest in the next wave of rookie talent, one of L.A.’s two franchises continues to search for answers. For the Angels, the Rendon deal has become a costly reminder that even a proven star can’t produce value from the injured list.