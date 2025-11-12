Summer Walker Reveals Tracklist for ‘Finally Over It’ Featuring Mariah the Scientist, Chris Brown, Brent Faiyaz & More

Following yesterday’s reveal of her album collaborators, Grammy-nominated R&B powerhouse Summer Walker has officially unveiled the full tracklist for her highly anticipated third studio album, Finally Over It, arriving this Friday, November 14 via LVRN/Interscope Records.

Shared through Instagram, the reveal came in the form of elegant wedding invitation-style artwork, inviting fans as “guests” to the celebration of Finally Over It. The tracklist is divided into two parts, For Better and For Worse, continuing the wedding motif that has defined the album’s creative rollout.

The project features an impressive lineup of guests, including Mariah the Scientist, Chris Brown, Anderson .Paak, Latto, Bryson Tiller, 21 Savage, Brent Faiyaz, GloRilla, Sexyy Red, Teddy Swims, and Monaleo, among others.

Serving as the final chapter of her Over It trilogy, Finally Over It marks a full-circle moment for Walker as she reflects on growth, love, and self-discovery through her signature blend of soulful vocals and emotional honesty.

Finally Over It arrives November 14 on all streaming platforms.