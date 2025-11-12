The Countdown Is On: Ms. Kash’s ‘In My Bag’ Deemed A West Coast Statement Piece

The countdown has officially begun.

In just 10 days, on November 22, 2025, Oakland-bred rap artist Ms. Kash will release her debut album In My Bag — exclusively on MsKashMusic.com. No streaming platforms. No label politics. No middleman.

Just ownership.

After years of building momentum with viral singles and standout performances, Kash knew her debut couldn’t be rushed or compromised. It had to showcase every facet of who she’s become, lyrically, mentally, and creatively.

“I felt it was time to drop the album because I am finally the artist and woman I’ve been aspiring to be,” Kash shares. “I didn’t want to drop a full album until it represented all sides of me. I’ve been through a lot, but am still growing, and this album reflects that.”

In My Bag isn’t just another project, it’s a statement piece for the independent generation. Instead of releasing the album to digital streaming platforms, Kash is betting entirely on herself and her supporters.

“I chose to release my album exclusively on my website because it’s dear to me,” she says. “I put a lot of hard work, time, and money into this to just release it into a machine that doesn’t want to pay independent artists fairly. I’d rather my supporters who truly value my creativity get it directly from me.”

The album showcases substance, confidence, and West Coast authenticity, a refreshing shift at a time when many listeners crave something real.

“Excitement — and relief that music with substance still exists,” Kash explains. “I want them to feel the nostalgia of classic hip hop vibes being pulled into the present.”

With In My Bag, Ms. Kash makes her stance clear:

The future of the West Coast is independent, self-funded, and self-owned.

The grind continues. The bag is secured.

November 22, 2025 — MsKashMusic.com.