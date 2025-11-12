YG, Jay Rock, and Mozzy Unite for Explosive New Episode of Red Bull Spiral Season 3

Red Bull Spiral is back for its third season of razor-sharp flows and electrifying freestyle moments. Inspired by the acclaimed Japanese format Red Bull Rasen, the U.S. series brings together three top-tier MCs to deliver a single-take freestyle performance inside Red Bull’s cutting-edge recording studio.

For Episode 4, Red Bull Spiral returns to its roots with a powerful West Coast edition featuring YG, Jay Rock, and Mozzy—three of California’s most respected voices in rap. Together, the trio represents Compton, Watts, and Sacramento, uniting under one roof in the Red Bull Music Studio for a historic collaboration.

Each artist brings a distinct sound and perspective shaped by their city’s culture and legacy, creating a cypher that captures both the grit and pride of California hip-hop. The result is a rare showcase of raw lyricism, street authenticity, and regional unity that continues to define the West Coast sound.

Fans can stream the full episode now on Red Bull 1520, the YouTube channel dedicated to hip-hop content from the Red Bull universe, featuring exclusive beats, bars, and live sessions. Stay connected by following @redbullmusic and using the hashtag #RedBullSpiral.