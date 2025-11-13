adidas Basketball Launches Anthony Edwards 2 “Core Black” Signature Shoe

adidas Basketball unveils the Anthony Edwards 2 “Core Black,” the latest colorway in the star’s second signature line. Sleek and stripped down, the “Core Black” edition is designed for players ready to lock in and dominate the court.
Building on Edwards’ first signature, the Anthony Edwards 2 introduces key performance innovations. The Propulsion Plate provides torsional support and energy return for explosive takeoffs. Articulated Fangs ensure lockdown and containment during sharp cuts and drives. adidas’ LIGHTBOOST + Lightstrike cushioning offers all-day comfort, responsiveness, and durability.
The Anthony Edwards 2 “Core Black” will be available for $130 starting November 15 on adidas.com and at select adidas retail locations worldwide, delivering both style and high-performance technology for athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike.