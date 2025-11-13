Brooklyn Nets Celebrate “Biggie Night” with Brooklyn Camo Jerseys and Tribute to The Notorious B.I.G.

The Brooklyn Nets paid tribute to one of Brooklyn’s most legendary icons Tuesday night with the return of their fan-favorite Brooklyn Camo City Edition uniforms and the first “Biggie Night” of the season at Barclays Center.

Inspired by The Notorious B.I.G., “Biggie Night” transformed the arena into a celebration of Brooklyn culture, music, and legacy. The evening, created in collaboration with the Estate of The Notorious B.I.G., featured a custom Biggie-themed court, a heartfelt tribute to the late Voletta Wallace, a special halftime performance by Lil’ Kim, and themed performances by the Brooklynettes and Team Hype.

Fans also received exclusive Biggie bobbleheads, enjoyed a themed photobooth activation, and experienced a curated playlist honoring Biggie’s timeless music throughout the night.

The Nets took the court in their Brooklyn Camo City Edition uniforms, first introduced in 2018, representing the borough’s deep cultural influence and Biggie’s lasting imprint on music and art. Fans got an early look at the jerseys during the team’s annual Practice in the Park, which drew the largest crowd in the event’s history.

CJ Wallace, son of The Notorious B.I.G., shared his gratitude for the celebration, saying, “Seeing the Nets and my family come together to honor my dad and grandmother in Brooklyn was really special. The night was filled with so much love, for them, for the city, and for the culture that continues to inspire us all.”

Andrew Karson, Brooklyn Nets SVP of Marketing, added, “The Brooklyn Nets’ first Biggie Night was a vibrant celebration of Brooklyn’s culture and Biggie’s iconic legacy. Showing up authentically and doing things the Brooklyn Way is at the core of everything we do, and we look forward to continuing that tradition throughout the season.”