Clipse Share “F.I.C.O.” Visual Featuring Stove God Cooks After Grammy Nominations

A week after earning five Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year, Clipse have dropped a cinematic new video for “F.I.C.O.” featuring Stove God Cooks. The track is the latest single from their celebrated reunion album Let God Sort Em Out, which has been hailed as one of the most powerful comebacks in hip-hop.

Directed by Hannan Hussain, “F.I.C.O.” marks the fourth visual from the album. Hussain, who is also nominated for Best Music Video for Clipse’s “So Be It,” continues to build on the duo’s creative momentum leading into Grammy season. In addition to Album of the Year and Best Music Video, Clipse received nominations for Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance for “Chains And Whips” featuring Kendrick Lamar, and Best Rap Song for “The Birds Don’t Sing” with John Legend.

The brothers, Pusha T and Malice, also appear on a new episode of the Song Exploder podcast released today, where they break down the creation of “The Birds Don’t Sing” alongside host Hrishikesh Hirway.

Capping off a monumental week, Clipse were unveiled as cover stars for GQ’s annual Man of the Year issue. The feature highlights their journey back to the spotlight, detailing their 15-year hiatus, artistic evolution, and Grammy aspirations.

With Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse have reestablished themselves as one of hip-hop’s most formidable forces, blending timeless lyricism with renewed purpose—and showing that their legacy is far from finished.