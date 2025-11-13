Eddie Murphy Celebrates ‘Being Eddie’ Netflix Premiere in Los Angeles

On Wednesday, November 12, Netflix hosted a star-studded celebration for the premiere of Being Eddie at the TUDUM Theater in Los Angeles. Eddie Murphy was joined by his family, filmmakers, and a roster of industry friends for the debut of the highly anticipated documentary about his life and legacy.

Guests in attendance included Murphy himself, along with Angus Wall (Director), John Davis (Producer), Charisse M. Hewitt-Webster (Producer), Kent Kubena (Producer), and Terry Leonard (Producer). The evening also welcomed special guests Martin Lawrence, Tracee Ellis Ross, Cedric The Entertainer, Kel Mitchell, Jerry Bruckheimer, Kim Fields, Lil Rel Howery, and Deon Cole.

Following the screening, attendees gathered for an intimate afterparty at Mother Wolf, where Murphy’s daughter and artist Bria Murphy unveiled a special portrait of her father in his honor.

Directed by two-time Oscar winner Angus Wall, Being Eddie offers an unprecedented look into the nearly 50-year career of one of entertainment’s most influential figures. The film features commentary from comedy and Hollywood icons including Dave Chappelle, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jamie Foxx, Jerry Seinfeld, and Reginald Hudlin.

For the first time, Murphy opens his home and his heart to reflect on the work that defined him, the fame that followed, and the inner drive that has kept him grounded. Being Eddie celebrates a singular talent whose charisma, ambition, and artistry have shaped generations and continue to inspire today.