Femme It Forward’s Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala Returns to Celebrate Ciara, Jhene Aiko, Kehlani & More

Femme It Forward, the groundbreaking music and entertainment company founded by Heather Lowery, has announced the return of its annual Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala. Now in its fourth year, the highly anticipated event will take place Friday, November 21, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

This year’s honorees include an all-star lineup of influential women shaping the sound and spirit of modern music: Ciara, Jhene Aiko, Mariah the Scientist, Kehlani, Olandria Carthen, Normani, and more. Each will be recognized for their artistry, innovation, and contributions to empowering women across creative industries.

Under this year’s theme, “Same Root. New Flower.”, the gala will celebrate the beauty of evolution, honoring the shared roots that connect women while spotlighting the many ways they continue to grow, inspire, and lead.

The Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala also serves a greater purpose beyond celebration. Proceeds benefit Next Gem Femme, Femme It Forward’s mentorship program designed to improve equity and accelerate career opportunities for women in music and entertainment. The evening will also recognize the mentors of the program, whose guidance has helped cultivate the next generation of female leaders.

Since its inception, Femme It Forward has redefined how women are celebrated in entertainment, providing platforms that amplify female creativity, collaboration, and leadership. The 2025 Gala promises another unforgettable night of unity, recognition, and empowerment — honoring women whose vision continues to shape culture.