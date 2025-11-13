G Herbo Honors “Fallen Soldiers” in Poignant New Video from Lil Herb

Fresh off the release of his new album Lil Herb, G Herbo delivers a powerful new visual for “Fallen Soldiers,” a reflective centerpiece of the project. The song captures the emotional weight of the people, lessons, and memories that shaped his journey, grounding the album in both pain and perseverance.

Directed by LVTRKevin, the black-and-white video finds G Herbo surrounded by his community, children singing, families gathered, and everyday life unfolding. The visuals honor those lost while celebrating resilience and healing, embodying the spirit of Chicago and the legacy of those who came before him.

Produced by Don Cannon, Lyle LeDuff, and Farmer, “Fallen Soldiers” stands at the heart of Lil Herb, a 15-track homecoming that revisits the hunger and perspective of G Herbo’s early years.

On Monday, Herbo expanded the project with Lil Herb (Extended Version), featuring three new songs—“This N That,” “Hold My Hand God,” and “No Bap.” The updated edition deepens the autobiographical arc of the original album, offering a more intimate look at the rapper’s evolution and renewed sense of purpose.