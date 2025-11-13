Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds Documentary in Production from Chris Moukarbel and Kenya Barris

A documentary film exploring the extraordinary life and career of multi-GRAMMY®-winning artist Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds is officially in production, backed by HarbourView Equity Partners. Directed by Emmy nominee Chris Moukarbel (“Gaga: Five Foot Two,” “Cypher”) and produced by Kenya Barris, the film will take an intimate look at Babyface’s decades-long impact on music, love songs, and culture.

The documentary will follow Babyface as he reflects on his songwriting process, the highs and lows of his career, and his iconic collaborations with artists including Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton, Michael Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, and SZA.

One of the most decorated figures in music history, Babyface has won 13 GRAMMY® Awards, received 83 nominations, and earned 16 Billboard No. 1 pop singles and 45 No. 1 R&B singles. As co-founder of LaFace Records with Antonio “L.A.” Reid, he helped launch the careers of TLC, Outkast, Usher, and Toni Braxton, solidifying Atlanta’s dominance in R&B and hip-hop.

The film will feature exclusive interviews with Edmonds, never-before-seen footage from his archives, and behind-the-scenes moments from his Las Vegas shows. It will also spotlight his work on classic soundtracks like The Bodyguard, Waiting to Exhale, and Soul Food, including the Academy Award-winning duet “When You Believe” by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey.

“I’ve often wondered how an unassuming kid from Indianapolis got to where he is today,” said Edmonds. “This documentary gives me a chance to go down memory lane and rediscover where the songs really came from — and why.”

Moukarbel added, “Babyface’s imprint on the music world is massive, and I’m honored to help tell his story.”

HarbourView’s Sherrese Clarke described the project as “a celebration of Babyface’s genius and emotional honesty,” while producer Kenya Barris called him “a culture-defining hitmaker whose impact cannot be denied.”

The film is produced by Permanent Wave Productions, Khalabo Ink Society, and Five All in the Fifth Entertainment. UTA Independent Film Group is handling sales.