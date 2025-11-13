Lil Baby Drops “OTHA BOY” Video for ‘Wham Wednesdays,’ Fans Suspect Shots at Gunna and Offset

Lil Baby has released a new music video for his latest “Wham Wednesdays” drop, “OTHA BOY,” and fans are buzzing over the lyrics. In the track, the Atlanta rapper appears to send subliminal shots at fellow artists Gunna and Offset, spitting lines that sparked heavy debate online.

“Make a rapper take his clothes off he a male stripper […] Push up on him at the gym hope he do his push-ups […] It’s a fact you n****s hoes the city know this ain’t no diss song,” Lil Baby raps.

Lil Baby seemingly disses Offset & Gunna on his new track "OTHA BOY" 👀



“Make a rapper take his clothes off, that boy a male str*pper”



“Push up on 'em at the gym, I hope a n**** do they push-ups” https://t.co/pb0XpnXayW pic.twitter.com/z1eMsTtvVS — Kurrco (@Kurrco) November 12, 2025

The “Otha Boy” video continues his weekly release streak leading up to new music. While Lil Baby hasn’t confirmed whether the bars are aimed at anyone in particular, fans on social media are convinced the track is another chapter in his ongoing rap rivalries.

You can see the full video below.