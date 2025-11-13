Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” Returns to the YouTube Charts

It’s that time of year again as Mariah Carey’s seasonal staple, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” begins its annual climb on the charts. The beloved holiday track has re-entered the US Top Songs at #19 and the Global Top Songs at #55, accumulating more than 10 million global views during the charting period. Carey’s signature Christmas hit continues to dominate playlists worldwide, reaffirming her status as the undisputed Queen of Christmas.

Meanwhile, WHAM!’s “Last Christmas” also resurfaces, landing at #57 in the US, proving that fans are once again turning to holiday classics to celebrate the season. The chart resurgence highlights the enduring popularity of festive favorites as listeners embrace the holiday spirit.