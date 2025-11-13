Nicki Minaj Wins Key Legal Victory After False Online Claims

Nicki Minaj has secured an important legal win in her ongoing defamation case, despite widespread false claims circulating online that she was facing new legal trouble. Many media outlets quoted US Weekly, which claimed her longtime lawyer, Judd Burnstein, had dropped her and left her to face a $10 million legal storm solo. The narrative was false, painting Minaj as problematic and suggesting her career was at risk.

The rapper successfully defeated Tamaar Peak’s attempt to obtain a default judgment in a lawsuit filed against her in New York federal court. Peak sued Minaj earlier this year, alleging defamation and seeking $10.5 million in damages. He argued Minaj had willfully ignored the lawsuit and was therefore subject to a default ruling. The court found otherwise.

On October 30, 2025, Minaj’s longtime litigation attorney withdrew from the case after the star brought in a new management team to oversee her business and legal affairs. The firm is considered one of the most prominent in the industry.

Her new management quickly stepped in, notifying the court that Minaj needed time to hire new litigation counsel and formally respond to Peak’s claims. They requested that the proceedings be paused to allow her to prepare a proper defense.

The court agreed, pausing the case, denying Peak’s motion for a default judgment, and rejecting his claim that Minaj had intentionally avoided the lawsuit.

With the case now moving forward, Peak must prove his allegations and damages. Minaj, backed by her new team, is ready to defend herself as the legal process continues.

Stay alert with The Source for the most accurate details.