Paige Bueckers Signs Exclusive Memorabilia Deal with Fanatics

Fanatics has announced a multi-year exclusive memorabilia partnership with WNBA star Paige Bueckers, making the company the sole provider of her signed collectibles and game-used items. The deal marks Bueckers’ first exclusive memorabilia agreement and adds her to Fanatics’ growing roster of premier athletes.

“Partnering with Fanatics is a game-changer for me,” Bueckers said. “They’re the clear leader in the memorabilia industry and understand what matters most—the relationship between athletes and their fans. I couldn’t be more excited to work together, create incredible products, and continue to elevate women athletes and our game to new levels.”

The collection will feature autographed basketballs, jerseys, photos, shoes, and select game-used equipment from both her collegiate and professional careers. As part of the partnership, Fanatics will make an annual donation to the Paige Bueckers Foundation, which supports initiatives promoting opportunity and justice across sports, creativity, economy, and wellness.

Drafted first overall by the Dallas Wings in 2025, Bueckers quickly became one of the WNBA’s brightest stars, earning Rookie of the Year honors and an All-Star nod. Her merchandise sales ranked among the league’s highest, with her draft-night jersey becoming the second-best-selling in WNBA history.

“Paige represents the future of women’s basketball,” said Fanatics executive vice president Victor Shaffer. “We’re thrilled to bring fans closer to her and celebrate her incredible journey through this exclusive partnership.”

At just 24, Bueckers’ career is already historic. She became the first freshman in NCAA history to sweep all major national player awards and led UConn to the 2025 National Championship.

Bueckers joins an elite group of Fanatics Authentic athletes including Sabrina Ionescu, JuJu Watkins, Tom Brady, Jayson Tatum, Victor Wembanyama, Paul Skenes, Jayden Daniels, and Harry Kane.

Fans can shop the Paige Bueckers memorabilia collection now on Fanatics.com and WNBAStore.com.