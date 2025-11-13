Questlove Teases New D’Angelo Album: “The Sound of Yesterday, But for the Future”

New D’Angelo music is officially on the way. In a recent conversation with reporter Courtney Tezeno, The Roots’ Questlove confirmed that the neo-soul icon is preparing to release a new project.

Describing the sound of the upcoming album, Questlove said, “It’s the sound of yesterday, but for the future.” He added, “This record is no different,” hinting that D’Angelo’s signature blend of vintage soul and forward-thinking production will once again define his return.

The untitled project would mark D’Angelo’s first full-length release since 2014’s Black Messiah, which earned critical acclaim and a Grammy Award for Best R&B Album. Fans can expect a continuation of the timeless artistry that has made D’Angelo one of music’s most influential voices.