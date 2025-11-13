Sharpey Major Merges Music, Combat Sports, And Spiritua1lity

Byline: Lyssanoel Frater

Sharpey Major is a rapper, entrepreneur, and professional fighter from the United Kingdom. His unique career journey has reached another moment of transformation as he has embarked on a new spiritual path.

Sharpey Major defines himself as “a motivator, a connector, and a believer.”

His personal hardship hasn’t deterred him from achieving international influence or finding success in the different branches of his career. “Your past doesn’t define you. It refines you,” he says.

Transformation Through Adversity

Sharpey Major was raised by his grandmother until she passed away when he was twelve years old. Afterward, he began writing and producing music as a means to channel his grief into a purposeful outlet. Sharpey Major’s music became an outlet for pain, and he sought to connect with listeners through “raw, honest storytelling.” Music became his life’s passion and a lifeline, turning pain into purpose.

Another loss four years ago affected him profoundly. Sharpey Major’s father passed away, leaving him to take responsibility for the business his father had left behind. Sharpey Major was pursuing his dream, and his artistic career was steadily evolving and gaining momentum at the time. It wasn’t an easy task to take on his deceased father’s business commitments while also dealing with grief and his own career. Over time, he learned how to manage all aspects of his life through faith and discipline.

Finding Purpose Through Faith

An artist and fighter with an entrepreneurial spirit, Sharpey Major has financed his career while building his brand across two distinct disciplines. Finding success in music and boxing entails perseverance, and he takes his training and creative work very seriously while maintaining a balance between the two. Sharpey Major regards the “discipline of fighting and the expression of music” as two halves of the same spirit.

It was during his training in Muay Thai gyms that Sharpey Major deepened his commitment to inner peace and balance. Within the last year, he dedicated his life to God and became a follower of Jesus—a transformation guided by two of the most important people in his life: his mother, Sandra, and his partner, Alice.

Sandra’s constant love and encouragement have grounded Sharpey through every hardship. Her wisdom and strength have been a foundation throughout his life, inspiring him to stay focused, disciplined, and faithful no matter the challenge. Alice, who comes from a Thai background, took him to Thailand on a spiritual journey that opened his heart to faith and peace. Her steady presence and guidance helped him overcome his inner battles and find light where there once was darkness. Today, she not only remains his greatest personal support but also works alongside him as his manager—helping him build his vision with focus, love, and purpose.

This spiritual awakening has profoundly influenced his music, as he has shifted his focus toward faith, purpose, and positivity. Sharpey Major now aims for his music to be meaningful and filled with messages that inspire and uplift. He is dedicated to using his platform to “inspire, uplift, and spread light.”

Global Recognition and International Impact

On the music front, Sharpey Major continues to elevate his career, reaching impressive new heights. He has performed at major festivals and live events, headlining alongside well-known artists such as Ray J and Flo Rida. His latest collaboration is with Stitches, an American rapper, on the global single “Holy Spirit.” Sharpey Major also teamed up with Popek, a prominent rapper from Poland, on an international release that has amassed over one million views online. In addition, his collaboration with Chika Toro, a Colombian-born singer, producer, and dancer, achieved similar success, further showcasing his growing global influence and appeal across diverse audiences. Presently, he is in discussions for a potential future collaboration with Grammy-winning artist Ne-Yo.

Building on his international collaborations, Sharpey Major continues to expand his global footprint through interviews, outreach, and cross-cultural projects. His music’s growing success across the United States, Europe, and South America has led to widespread recognition and media coverage. He has been featured in major outlets including television, radio, and online platforms such as ThisIs50 (50 Cent’s website), The Source, The Sun, The Mirror, BBC, Oxford Mail, London Post, Essex Magazine, Music Times, and HipHopSince1987.

Sharpey’s ability to connect with artists and audiences from around the world—spanning America, Poland, and Colombia—reflects his dedication to using music as a bridge for unity, positivity, and inspiration. His expanding influence demonstrates not only his artistic versatility but also his commitment to spreading uplifting and faith-driven messages on a global scale.

Alongside his musical accomplishments, Sharpey Major has also made a significant mark in the world of sports and fitness. He is the creator and promoter of “Battle of the Gods,” a groundbreaking bare-knuckle boxing event co-created with UK artist Big Narstie. The event featured Sharpey Major in the ring against BKB veteran Stuart Anderson, drawing attention for its blend of athleticism, entertainment, and community engagement.

While traveling in Thailand, Sharpey immersed himself in the culture and trained with several renowned Muay Thai gyms, including Lamai Muay Thai Gym (Koh Samui) and Island Muay Thai Gym (Ko Tao), as part of a cultural exchange. These experiences strengthened his discipline and passion for global connection, reinforcing his belief in personal growth through balance, spirituality, and perseverance.

Sharpey Major continues to combine his passion for music, health, and spiritual development, inspiring people worldwide to pursue purpose, positivity, and faith wherever his journey takes him.

