SOURCE SPORTS: Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson Team Up for New Sports Comedy Talk Show ‘Good Sports’ on Prime Video

Prime Sports has announced a 12-episode order for Good Sports, an all-new weekly sports talk series hosted by comedy icons Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson. Premiering November 25 exclusively on Prime Video, the series will stream new episodes every Tuesday across more than 240 countries and territories. The show is filmed at the historic Culver Studios in Los Angeles, with first-look images revealing a vibrant, fan-friendly set designed to capture the energy of both sports and comedy culture.

Good Sports reunites longtime friends and sports superfans Hart and Thompson for a fresh, fast-paced take on sports commentary. The duo will bring their signature humor, unfiltered takes, and wild storytelling to everything from the NFL and NBA to pickup games, backyard battles, and little league drama—proving that whether it’s played in a stadium or on the street, all sports are good sports.

Each episode will feature exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, hilarious commentary on the week’s top stories and highlights, and unpredictable field segments designed to keep fans laughing as hard as they cheer.

“Kenan and I are bringing our own playbook for Good Sports, and that’s a guaranteed win,” said host and executive producer Kevin Hart. “This show gives us a chance to celebrate sports culture in a way that’s fresh, unfiltered, and full of laughs. With our partners at Prime Video, we’re bringing the energy and a whole lot of love for the game.”

“Doing the Olympics with Kevin was wild, but this? This is next-level,” added Kenan Thompson. “Good Sports is us just being ourselves—cracking jokes and probably pulling muscles we didn’t know we had. It’s gonna be a good time!”

Presented by Prime Video Sports, Good Sports is produced by Hartbeat and Artists for Artists. Executive producers include Kevin Hart, Jeff Clanagan, Luke Kelly-Clyne, Meghan Hoffman, Mike Stein, and JC Del Barco II for Hartbeat; Kenan Thompson and Johnny Ryan Jr. for Artists for Artists; and David Nickoll and Colton Dunn. Michelle Mastellone serves as producer.

With Good Sports, Prime Video adds another high-energy original to its growing lineup—merging sports culture, comedy, and authenticity in a way only Hart and Thompson can deliver.