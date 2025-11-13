Today In Hip Hop History: Wu Tang Clan’s Ol Dirty Bastard Passed Away 21 Years Ago

Twenty-one years ago today, the hip hop world lost one of its most unpredictable, magnetic, and unforgettable figures. Russell Tyrone Jones—known to millions as Ol’ Dirty Bastard, or simply ODB—passed away on November 13, 2004, just two days before what would have been his 36th birthday.

A founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan, ODB embodied the raw energy and creative chaos that defined the group’s early sound. His debut solo album, Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version, released in March 1995, earned gold certification and remains one of the most distinctive projects to ever come out of Staten Island’s legendary collective. With tracks like “Brooklyn Zoo” and “Shimmy Shimmy Ya,” Dirty fused humor, honesty, and an unfiltered delivery that made him impossible to imitate—and even harder to forget.

Following his debut, ODB released N**a Please* in 1999, featuring the hit single “Got Your Money” with Kelis, which brought his eccentric genius to a mainstream audience. Even through legal troubles and label battles, he remained the spirit of rebellion in hip hop—a man who moved on impulse, spoke without filter, and lived by his own code.

Beyond the music, Ol’ Dirty Bastard became a symbol of authenticity in its purest form. From interrupting the 1998 Grammy Awards to declare “Wu-Tang is for the children,” to picking up food stamps in a limousine on MTV, to proclaiming on The Arsenio Hall Show that “the Black Man is God,” Dirty challenged systems and defied norms in ways that still resonate today.

Today, which marked the 21st anniversary of his passing, ODB’s family and friends will gather in his hometown of Brooklyn for a special “ODB Tribute” event in Brooklyn to honor his life, legacy, and unmatched contribution to hip hop culture.

Russell Jones wasn’t just a rapper; he was a movement. A fearless creative who blurred the line between genius and madness, comedy and chaos, spirit and struggle. Two decades later, his energy still echoes through the Wu-Tang legacy and in every artist bold enough to be unapologetically themselves.

Rest in power to the one and only Ol’ Dirty Bastard—forever the soul of the 36th Chamber.