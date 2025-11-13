Travis Scott Sets Tokyo Records with “Tokyo Takeover” Concert and Merch

Travis Scott made history in Tokyo with his “Tokyo Takeover,” a city-wide cultural celebration spanning fashion, art, performance, and exclusive products. The event showcased Scott’s Cactus Jack universe across Shibuya and Tokyo’s largest venues, highlighting the rapper’s influence on global music and culture.

Scott’s sold-out Circus Maximus stadium show became the highest-grossing hip-hop concert in Tokyo history, marking his largest headline performance in Japan to date. The accompanying Belluna Dome Collection shattered merch sales records for any concert in the city, demonstrating the power of his brand and fan engagement.

In Shibuya, Scott hosted a pop-up featuring exclusive collaborations with legendary Japanese artists Takashi Murakami and Hiroshi Fujiwara, including the first-ever three-way collaborative pieces from Cactus Jack, Murakami, and Fujiwara’s Fragment label. Fans also experienced Scott’s debut Oakley product drop as Chief Visionary, with the return of the Juliet frame reimagined through the Cactus Jack lens. The collaboration signals a deeper creative partnership between Scott and Oakley in design and innovation.

From stadium performances to pop-up experiences, “Tokyo Takeover” reinforced Travis Scott’s status as a global cultural icon, bridging music, fashion, and art while delivering record-breaking achievements in both ticket sales and merchandise. The event sets a new benchmark for hip-hop experiences in Japan and worldwide.