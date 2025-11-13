Wale Drops Nike Boot Commercial and Reveals Star-Studded Feature List for ‘everything is a lot.’

Hip-hop legend Wale has officially revealed the full feature list for his upcoming album everything is a lot., doing so in style through a cinematic Nike boot commercial directed by Josh Flores. The spot, which showcases a sleek black boot designed by Wale and Pierre Edwards, includes a surprise cameo from rapper Smino.

The release highlights Wale’s continued creative partnership with Nike, a relationship that dates back to his 2007 breakout single “Nike Boots.” Since then, the DMV rapper has maintained a strong connection to the brand and his hometown of Washington, D.C. In 2024, Wale premiered his song “Ghetto Speak” in Nike’s campaign for the special-edition DMV Cherry Blossom Foamposite One, and earlier this year, he debuted the G.T. Future sneaker during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Set to arrive November 14 via Def Jam Recordings, everything is a lot. spans 18 tracks and showcases Wale’s most introspective work to date. The album features a wide range of talent from across genres and continents, including Leon Thomas, Shaboozey, Odeal, Ty Dolla $ign, Seyi Vibez, Andra Day, Teni the Entertainer, ODUMODUBLVCK, Nino Paid, and producer BNYX.