Cardi B Welcomes Fourth Child and Begins a New Chapter

Cardi B is officially a mom of four. The Grammy-winning artist welcomed her fourth child, her first with boyfriend Stefon Diggs, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE. The rep shared that the 33-year-old rapper is healthy and happy following the arrival of her baby boy.

Cardi also announced the news on Instagram with a video soundtracked by “Hello” from her sophomore album Am I the Drama?. In the caption, she reflected on the personal and artistic transformation that has defined her recent journey. She described her life as a series of chapters and seasons, writing that starting over is never easy but always worth it. This year brought new music, a new album, and now a new baby, giving her one more reason to strive to be the best version of herself.

“This next chapter is Me vs. Me,” Cardi added. She explained that she is preparing for tour by focusing on her body and her mind and is determined to give fans the performance of a lifetime. The rapper shared that she has learned, healed, and embraced the woman she has become. With her new era underway, Cardi says she is stepping into the future stronger than ever.