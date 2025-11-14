Cory Gunz Unleashes New EP ‘Loosie Pack 4’

Multi-platinum recording artist Cory Gunz releases Loosie Pack 4, the latest installment in his fan-favorite EP series. Loosie Pack 4 can be streamed HERE .

The project follows Loosie Pack 1, Loosie Pack 2 and Loosie Pack 3, further showcasing the veteran MC’s precision, energy and ability to maneuver across eras of hip-hop with ease.The release of Loosie Pack 4 arrives on the heels of the video for the single “Fish Fry” featuring Nems and Whispers, which has circulated across platforms and performance pages. The record continues the collaborative momentum Cory has built with some of New York’s most respected voices while emphasizing his long-standing presence in the city’s rap fabric.

Loosie Pack 4 also follows the recent singles “Bag” featuring Grafh and “For Da Crew” featuring Sheek Louch, each capturing a different corner of Cory’s artistic range. The video for “Bag” is set to premiere soon, adding another visual to the run of consistent releases and giving fans a closer look at the dynamic chemistry between Cory and Grafh.

The project arrives during a period of renewed attention around Cory’s career. He recently appeared on Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio on Apple Music where the two reflected on lineage, legacy and future plans. Cory also joined Lil Wayne on stage during the New York City stop of his tour at Madison Square Garden, performing his iconic verse from their multi-platinum hit “6 Foot 7 Foot” to a crowd that erupted the moment the Bronx lyricist stepped out.

Earlier this year, Cory unleashed a string of releases with “ Anxiety ,” “ That Part ,” “ Count ” and others. With Loosie Pack4, Cory Gunz continues to solidify his place among elite lyricists while tapping into the momentum of new collaborations and consistent output heading into the next phase of releases.

Stream Loosie Pack 4 out now on all platforms !

Loosie Pack 4 Track List