Diddy Hit With Extra Time After Reported Phone Incident At Fort Dix

Federal prison rules hit different. Diddy will remain behind bars longer than expected after officials claim a phone violation. PEOPLE reports that his projected release date has now been moved to June 4, 2028.

The music mogul is currently serving his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey. According to internal accounts, staff accused him of possessing a homemade alcoholic drink said to be created from a mix of Fanta soda, sugar, and apples that had been left to ferment for two weeks. After the discovery, officials briefly considered transferring him to another housing unit before deciding he would remain where he is.

Diddy’s team insists these reports are inaccurate. “There have been several false and reckless reports circulating about Mr. Combs,” his representative stated. “He has not violated any prison rules. His sobriety and self discipline are priorities, and he is taking them seriously.”

The spokesperson went on to note, “This is only his first week at FCI Fort Dix. And unfortunately, rumors will surface throughout his time there. We ask the public and the press to give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth, and the grace to move forward in peace.”