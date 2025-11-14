Eddie Murphy Reveals He Buried Rick James and Redd Foxx, Bought Headstone for Buckwheat Because They Died Broke

In his new Netflix documentary Being Eddie, comedy legend Eddie Murphy opens up about the heavy realities behind fame, legacy, and loss. For the first time, Murphy speaks candidly about having to personally step in to cover funeral costs for several beloved Black entertainers who passed away without the recognition or financial stability they deserved.

Murphy revealed that he helped bury soul-funk icon Rick James and comedy pioneer Redd Foxx, and even purchased a headstone for actor Billie Thomas, best known for playing “Buckwheat” in The Little Rascals. Each gesture, he said, came from heartbreak and disbelief that figures who shaped generations could leave this world forgotten and financially abandoned.

“I had to bury Redd, I had to bury Rick,” Murphy shared. “I bought Buckwheat a tombstone. Buckwheat didn’t have no tombstone. It tripped me out… it’s not even money to bury these people? Where’s their families? It’s a lot of people like that.”

Murphy’s reflections strike a deeper chord within Black Hollywood and the entertainment community at large. A reminder that even the brightest lights can fade into silence once the spotlight moves on. His words echo not just sadness, but a sense of responsibility, honoring those who paved the way but were denied the dignity they earned.

Through Being Eddie, Murphy sheds light on the often unseen side of fame: the cost of success, the loneliness behind laughter, and the painful truth that too many of our legends are celebrated in life but forgotten in death.