Eminem and Paul Rosenberg to Lead Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Halftime Show

Eminem and longtime manager Paul Rosenberg will serve as executive producers of the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Halftime Show powered by Verizon. The Detroit natives will guide the franchise on talent selection and halftime production for the annual Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Classic presented by Ford.

The partnership extends through 2027 and marks a major cultural moment for the city, bringing two of Detroit’s most influential figures into one of its most celebrated traditions. Eminem and Rosenberg will work directly with the Lions to shape the show’s creative direction and elevate the entertainment experience for fans.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Marshall and Paul, who are two of the most accomplished and respected names in the music industry, not to mention longtime Lions fans,” said Detroit Lions President & CEO Rod Wood. “Their reputation in the business will attract top-tier talent and help us solidify this annual performance as one of the most anticipated cultural moments on the NFL calendar.”

“It’s an honor for us to team up with the Lions and be a part of the greatest tradition in Detroit sports,” said Rosenberg. “We look forward to putting together unforgettable shows featuring world-class artists for the fans at Ford Field and the tens of millions watching around the country.”

The collaboration promises a new level of spectacle for one of the NFL’s marquee holiday events and reflects the duo’s ongoing commitment to their hometown.