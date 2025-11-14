Fanatics Fest 2026 Opens Ticket Sales and Debuts One of a Kind Most Valuable Billboard in NYC

Fanatics has officially opened ticket sales for Fanatics Fest 2026, returning to New York City from July 16 to July 19. To celebrate, the company unveiled a first-of-its-kind installation in Williamsburg called the Most Valuable Billboard, or MVB.

Located at 22 N. 14th Street, the live all-day display features authentic, game-worn jerseys connected to each festival date. Together, the pieces are valued at more than $1.5 million and feature four of the most iconic athletes in sports.

The jerseys include Joe Montana’s number 16 from his 1990 MVP season, Shohei Ohtani’s number 17 worn during the 2025 Tokyo Series, Peyton Manning’s number 18 from his final appearance in Super Bowl 50, and Johnny Unitas’ number 19 Super Bowl III jersey, which was recently recovered, authenticated and is being publicly shown for the first time.

The installation brings the energy of Fanatics Fest to the streets of New York and follows a record-setting festival in June that drew more than 125,000 fans, over 300 athletes and celebrities, and more than 250 hobby shops and dealers.

Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 will expand by 25 percent inside the Javits Center and grow into a four-day experience featuring additional athlete, artist, and creator appearances, exclusive product drops, autograph and photo zones, expanded brand activations, and live programming throughout the event.