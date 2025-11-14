Flau’jae Releases New Project ‘ONE OF A KIND’ Feat. BossMan DLow and Waka Flocka Flame

Musician and NCAA basketball champion Flau’jae has released her highly anticipated new project, ONE OF A KIND, now available on all streaming platforms via Roc Nation Distribution. The five-track collection highlights the duality that defines Flau’jae, capturing the intensity of an athlete, the creativity of an artist, and the confidence of a rising star fully in command of her voice.

Featuring guest appearances from BossMan DLow and Waka Flocka Flame, with production from Hitmaka, ONE OF A KIND marks an important new chapter for the Georgia-bred talent. The project bridges music, sports, and youth culture through Flau’jae’s sharp lyricism, dynamic flows, and message-driven storytelling.

Across the project, she channels her personal journey and competitive fire into motivational anthems that celebrate individuality and resilience. ONE OF A KIND gives listeners a preview of what to expect from Flau’jae in 2026, signaling her continued growth as both a writer and performer.

The release arrives on the heels of her single “Courtside” featuring Waka Flocka Flame, selected for the NFL’s Songs of the Season 2025 campaign. The track continues to gain momentum with its energetic visual and theme of self-belief.

This latest project caps a breakout stretch for Flau’jae. In 2025, she released the R&B-inspired Flau & B, following her 2024 debut, Best of Both Worlds, which included collaborations with Lil Wayne, NLE Choppa, and 2Rare. Her viral “Flaumix” freestyle series has earned more than 20 million views and praise from Quavo, Kehlani, J.I.D., Kandi, NBA Youngboy, KCAMP, Dreezy, and Monaleo.