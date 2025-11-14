The Weeknd Donates $350,000 to Support WFP Hurricane Relief in Jamaica

WFP Goodwill Ambassador Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye has donated $350,000 from his XO Humanitarian Fund to help the World Food Programme scale up its emergency response following Hurricane Melissa. The contribution will support efforts to reach up to 200,000 Jamaicans recovering from the catastrophic category 5 storm.

Hurricane Melissa impacted nearly six million people across the Caribbean at the end of October, with Jamaica suffering the most severe damage. WFP has been working with the Jamaican Government to provide immediate food assistance to vulnerable families. More than 9,000 people in Jamaica have already received food kits containing rice, lentils, canned fish and meat, and vegetable oil. Across Jamaica, Cuba and Haiti, WFP has reached 254,000 people through emergency food distributions.

“We are grateful to The Weeknd for his generous support for WFP’s urgent relief efforts,” said Barron Segar, World Food Program USA President and CEO. “His compassion will provide comfort and resilience to Jamaicans as they navigate this crisis.”

To support WFP’s hurricane response, visit wfpusa.org/helpjamaica.